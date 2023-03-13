Don’t miss the ultimate dog event this spring at Goodwood

The top 10 things to see and do at Goodwoof this Spring as the event returns for its second year at the Goodwood Estate.

Goodwoof 2022

Back with a bark following the inaugural event in 2022, Goodwoof offers a superb day out for every dog-lover. With world-class competitions, trials, demonstrations and workshops, there is something for everyone – including four-legged friends!

Barkitecture presented by MastercardOne of a kind architecture for furry friends! At the heart of Goodwoof, Barkitecture showcases the most exquisite array of kennels designed by some of the world's most admired architects. Kevin McCloud, MBE, who spearheaded the project in 2022 with The Duke of Richmond, invited architects from around the world to compete for the ‘Single Kennel Design Award’ with all proceeds going to the event's official charity Pets As Therapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Studio presented by Randox HealthA place for relaxation for both hound and human. With a packed timetable of classes and talks from DOGA (dog yoga), reiki, dog massage and sound bathing sessions, there’s something for every calm pup! This serene area will allow guests to escape from the hustle and bustle of the event as our experts join us for the series of sessions over the weekend.

Field and Trail presented by Bentley: what they do best!The Field and Trail area will prove to be a popular spot again this year, showcasing top canine performers as champion gundogs and sheepdogs show off their superlative skills. New for this year, the area will provide an off-lead paddock where dogs can play and run for free.

Have-a-goComing back bigger than ever before, the Have-a-go area provides the opportunity to teach an old dog new tricks! Experts in activities such as flyball, disc dog and heelwork to music will be on hand to instil the basics of each discipline so owners can carry on the fun at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action Sports - spring into actionHosting fast-paced demonstrations of high-octane canine sports, the Action Sports Arena will see adrenaline-packed activities across the disciplines and give dog owners the opportunity to join in, as the arena transforms into a dancefloor for the new dog disco.

Literary Corner: celebrating our canine companionsJoined by Hugh Bonneville in 2022, the Literary Corner offers a wonderfully soothing area with a host of talks and demonstrations from well-known faces. The line-up of writers - known for their love of dogs - whether creators of fictional favourites or experts in their field offering tips and tricks, will be hosting readings across the weekend.

Wellness Centre presented by MARS PetcareThe Wellness Centre offers a full programme of talks presented by MARS experts. Owners have the opportunity to speak to vets, canine nutritionists, behaviourists and canine body language experts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fido’s Lido presented by Leaps and BoundsA splashing good time for all canines! Located in the Field and Trail area this year will be the Fido Lido presented by Leaps and Bounds. The Lido offers sweet relief for hot dogs who have been taking part in the activities around the event (and for those who just want a dip in the giant pool!)

Chien Charmant: A concours d’elegance for the dog worldGoodwoof’s Chien Charmant is all about the unique bond between dog and owner. The concours d’elegance for the dog world, the competition celebrates that special charisma that certain dogs and their owners exude. The competition will take place across the weekend and will be judged by a selection of famous faces.