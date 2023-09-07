Drama unveiled at Michelham Priory: a spectacular rendition of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing

Sussex Past is thrilled to present a captivating outdoor theatre performance of William Shakespeare's uproarious romantic comedy, "Much Ado About Nothing," by the esteemed TIMT Theatre company. xpast/ • Twitter: @Sussex_Past

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Set against the enchanting backdrop of Michelham Priory, this event promises an unforgettable experience for all ages.

With the stunning outdoors as your theatre, come rain or shine, we recommend dressing appropriately—sunscreen and umbrellas at the ready!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Feel free to bring your own camping chairs and picnic blankets to make the most of this immersive experience. "Much Ado About Nothing" at Michelham Priory promises to be a "must-see" event for the summer.

Much Ado

Event Details: • Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023 • Time: Doors open at 2:00 PM for a 3:00 PM performance start • Location: Michelham Priory House & Gardens, Upper Dicker, BN27 3QS • Age Suitability: All ages welcome • Cost: Tickets starting from just £12 • Ticket Booking: Secure your spot online at Sussex Past Event Page.