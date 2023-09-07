Drama unveiled at Michelham Priory: a spectacular rendition of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing
Set against the enchanting backdrop of Michelham Priory, this event promises an unforgettable experience for all ages.
With the stunning outdoors as your theatre, come rain or shine, we recommend dressing appropriately—sunscreen and umbrellas at the ready!
Feel free to bring your own camping chairs and picnic blankets to make the most of this immersive experience. "Much Ado About Nothing" at Michelham Priory promises to be a "must-see" event for the summer.
Event Details: • Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023 • Time: Doors open at 2:00 PM for a 3:00 PM performance start • Location: Michelham Priory House & Gardens, Upper Dicker, BN27 3QS • Age Suitability: All ages welcome • Cost: Tickets starting from just £12 • Ticket Booking: Secure your spot online at Sussex Past Event Page.
Important Note: Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.