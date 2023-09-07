BREAKING
Drama unveiled at Michelham Priory: a spectacular rendition of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing

Sussex Past is thrilled to present a captivating outdoor theatre performance of William Shakespeare's uproarious romantic comedy, "Much Ado About Nothing," by the esteemed TIMT Theatre company. xpast/ • Twitter: @Sussex_Past
By Publicity OfficerContributor
Published 7th Sep 2023, 14:37 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 14:38 BST
Set against the enchanting backdrop of Michelham Priory, this event promises an unforgettable experience for all ages.

With the stunning outdoors as your theatre, come rain or shine, we recommend dressing appropriately—sunscreen and umbrellas at the ready!

Feel free to bring your own camping chairs and picnic blankets to make the most of this immersive experience. "Much Ado About Nothing" at Michelham Priory promises to be a "must-see" event for the summer.

Much AdoMuch Ado
Much Ado

Event Details: • Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023 • Time: Doors open at 2:00 PM for a 3:00 PM performance start • Location: Michelham Priory House & Gardens, Upper Dicker, BN27 3QS • Age Suitability: All ages welcome • Cost: Tickets starting from just £12 • Ticket Booking: Secure your spot online at Sussex Past Event Page.

Important Note: Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.

https://sussexpast.co.uk/event/much-ado-about-nothing/

