East Beach Cafe brings literary stars to Littlehampton for week-long event

Authors and Their Books series offers a rare chance to get up close with some of Britains most celebrated writers.

This autumn, the award-winning East Beach Cafe is set to transform into a literary hub, hosting a week-long celebration of books and storytelling. From October 6th to 12th, the unique architectural gem on the Littlehampton seafront will welcome four acclaimed authors for a series of exclusive events, from intimate afternoon teas to a special dinner and talk.

The 'Authors and Their Books' series offers a rare chance to get up close with some of Britain’s most celebrated writers. The impressive line-up includes:

Deborah Moggach: The bestselling author of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and screenwriter behind the iconic film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

Simon Brett: A master of the mystery genre, known for his witty and popular series like the Fethering Mysteries and Charles Paris.

Christopher Steele: The former MI6 officer and author of the new book: UNREDACTED: Russia, Trump, and the Fight for Democracy.

Matthew Dunn: A former MI6 spy and the author of the best-selling spy thriller series featuring the character Ben Signet.

This is more than just a reading; it's a chance to dive into the minds of the authors themselves. Guests are invited to bring their copies for signing, ask questions about their careers, and discover the inspirations behind their most beloved stories.

Imagine being immersed in a world of literature, all while enjoying delicious food and taking in the stunning, uninterrupted sea views from the cafe's iconic setting. The warm, inviting atmosphere and unique design of East Beach Cafe provide the perfect backdrop for a cozy, coastal escape.

"We're thrilled to bring such incredible talent to Littlehampton," says a representative for East Beach Cafe. "The restaurant is a destination for more than delicious food and sea views, the architectural space deserves more and we thrive on organising and running these events."

Tickets are limited and can be purchased directly from the restaurant by calling or emailing. The full programme of events, including dates and times for each author, is available on our website at eastbeachcafe.co.uk.

About East Beach Cafe:

Designed by the world-renowned architect Thomas Heatherwick, East Beach Cafe is a multi-award-winning building serving local, sustainable food year-round. It is celebrated for its unique architecture, panoramic sea views, and commitment to offering a wide range of cultural events and artistic experiences.