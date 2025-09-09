East Hoathly care home is hosting a charity dog show
The dog show will take place from 14.30pm – 17.00pm. There are 7 classes to enter with rosettes and prizes for the following categories, Best Cross Breed, Best Puppy (under 12 months), Best Trick, Best Pedigree, Best Veteran (Over 9 Years), Most Obedient and Dog that the judge most wants to take home. The classes will be judged by world renowned dog trainer Kamal Fernandez.
Classes are £1 to enter and all of the proceeds will be going to The Kit Wilson Trust.
There will be a selection of local stalls from independent businesses who will be selling all things dog inspired, from Leads to candles! Also in attendance will be Judith Stewart who is a professional animal photographer who will be happy to take photographs at an extra charge.
The dog show will be held in the grounds of Lydfords care Home and refreshments will be available throughout the afternoon.
