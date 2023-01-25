Eastbourne and District Family History Society: Family Roots January Meeting

Zoom in to Family Roots’ next meeting to find out about how The Wedding Detectives, a series of programmes made for BBC Radio 4 was made. Using found, old wedding photos collector Charlotte Sibtain and journalist Cole Moreton will tell us how they uncovered the stories behind these lost marriage photographs and tried to reunite them with the family. The programmes are still available to listen to on BBC Sounds.The meeting is via Zoom on Thursday 2 February at 7.30pm. Family Roots members will be sent the link but visitors can join too (£2.50) by going to www.eastbournefhs.org.uk and clicking on first Shop and then Zoom.See www.eastbournefhs.org.uk for how to become a member and what we do.