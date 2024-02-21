Eastbourne band conclude gruelling 3,000 mile France tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The groups journey began 80 miles northwest of Paris in Rouen where they performed to a sell-out 1100 capacity venue "Le 106" sell-out shows in Brest and Saint-Nazaire followed before heading south to Toulouse and Montpellier where the band performed to a strong crowd of up to 900 each night. The band then went east with shows in Lyon and the picturesque Strasbourg.

Again delighting crowds of hundreds with their riff heavy brand of rock. By this time the word of Leo Burdett’s riff heavy guitar, Ian George’s vocals, James Brum’s catchy synth keyboard style, Adam Oarton’s hard hitting drumming and Ross towners mellow bass lines had got out and the French public responded by selling out the two biggest venues of the tour in Auxerre and Alencon making the final two dates the biggest the band have played.

Ian George (lead vocals) said; "France was quite possibly the best touring experience I’ve ever had. The venues were all so welcoming with great staff and full catering, nothing was too much hassle for them. The crowds and people were extremely enthusiastic and really got into us from the outset. there was a real buzz and energy at each and every show.

"As for Ayron, his band and support crew, they are the most talented and amazing people. They made us feel like a family from the outset. we all supported one another and shared so much love for music and good times. it was really sad to finish the last show but we will see them again thats for sure.

"As for now we are planning the release of our second album 'Design' on the 4th of jJly 2024 and on more touring plans for the rest of this year and into 2025."