Eastbourne Bonfire Society seeks your support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since reforming in 2001, EBS represent our local area in the Sussex Bonfire season, a truly unique phenomenon where the entire county is bough together each Saturday between September and November with lively torchlit processions, huge bonfires and spectacular firework displays. More information can be found on our website.

Why is your support necessary to EBS?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne Bonfire Torchlit Procession.

EBS is a volunteerl-ed organisation, and our annual bonfire event simply would not happen without the hard work of our members who give up countless hours of their free time and from donations from the public. You may have seen our fundraising nights advertised such as Bingo and Quiz nights or seen our members fundraising at local events with our crockery smash and tombola.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contrary to common belief, EBS does not receive any direct financial contribution from Eastbourne Borough Council (though gratefully receives their support in other areas). With ever increasing costs it now costs us in the region of £15,000 to put our event on so it is more important than ever that we have the support of local businesses and residents.

What do EBS bring to Eastbourne?

We firmly believe that EBS bring an event like no other to Eastbourne, with our firework display frequently celebrated as the best in town. Our family friendly event is also completely free of charge, a rare occurrence in a world where increasingly nothing is free.

EBS also help put Eastbourne firmly on the map in both Sussex and beyond. Each year thousands of people visit our town to attend both our bonfire event and our annual Steampunk Festival, held on the Wish tower slops. Visitors have reported travelling to Eastbourne from Germany for our Steampunk event.

We believe that organisations like ours who bring some variety to Eastbourne event calendar form a small but vital part of our towns tourist industry, ultimately supporting all local businesses.

How do EBS support local charities?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EBS are run on a not-for-profit basis, with all our funds reinvested back into providing our events. In addition to this we also make donations annually to local charities, sharing funds collected through our street collection on the night of our annual bonfire event. Since reforming, we have given tens of thousands of pounds in donations to local charities.

This year we are proud to be supporting the local charity Man-Kind who support men in the local area with mental health. We hope that by providing our support to a local charity that our donations will have a greater impact in our community.

When is out EBS event?

This year our annual bonfire is Saturday, October 5, and we cant wait to see everyone join us.

Where can you find us Fundraising this year?

Eastbourne Town Centre – Saturday, May 11.

Magnificent Motors - Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5.

999 Event - Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and 2.

Armed Forces Day Fete - Saturday, June 29.

Beachlife Festival - Saturday and Sunday, June 13 and 14.

Eastbourne Pride – Saturday, July 20.