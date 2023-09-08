BREAKING
Eastbourne close harmony group Bourne Chorus at The Beacon Saturday September 10

Eastbourne’s close harmony group, Bourne Chorus, will be giving us a taster of their vocal talents at The Beacon from 11-11.30am this Sunday 10th September.
By Sarah DohertyContributor
Published 8th Sep 2023, 13:17 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 13:18 BST
Bourne Chorus at an Eastbourne nursing home summer fete

They will be singing a small selection of concert pieces – including some Disney songs and Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy - in preparation for the main event at the Royal Hippodrome theatre on Sunday 17th September.

Why not pop along and hear some familiar tunes while you shop on Sunday morning?

Tickets for the main concert at 4pm on Sunday 17th September are available from The Royal Hippodrome website.

Bourne Chorus are delighted to be joined by Star Bray, Kara Lily Hayworth and the Trapdoor Theatre School. The concert will be supporting the Children With Cancer Fund.

