Eastbourne date for Strictly legends’ brand new show for 2026

Strictly Come Dancing legends Brendan Cole, James Jordan, Pasha Kovalev, Vincent Simone and Ian Waite have announced they will be returning to theatres across the UK in 2026 with their brand new dance spectacular ‘Vegas: After Hours’, which includes a date at The Congress Theatre in Eastbourne on 15th October.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After two highly successful tours - Legends of The Dance Floor in 2024 and The Return of The Legends in 2025 - Vegas: After Hoursbrings the five Strictly legends back together again for a breathtaking brand new show that captures all the glitz, glamour and excitement of Las Vegas, where the dance floor never sleeps!

With their incredible female dance partners, the five Strictly legends will bring the spirit of Sin City to life through stunning routines and nonstop entertainment, all set to a soundtrack inspired by the greatest Las Vegas performers of all time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neon lights and electric nights, roulette tables spinning, glamorous showgirls, dazzling casinos, desert sunsets, lavish pool parties, whirlwind weddings, iconic hotels and world-class entertainment, Vegas: After Hours captures it all in one unforgettable evening.

Strictly Legends (l-r): Brendan Cole, James Jordan, Ian Waite, Pasha Kovalev and Vincent Simone

Following a venue pre-sale. tickets go on general sale at 10.00am on Friday 17th October, available from the venue, Ticketmaster and via www.legendsofthedancefloor.com.

Brenden Cole: “Anyone who saw our last two shows will tell you that a Vegas-themed show is the perfect next step for us. We are the Rat Pack of dance, and we’re going to have a Vegas-style party. It’s going to be a riot.”

Vincent Simone: “As if I haven’t got myself into enough trouble every single night of our last two tours together, our brand new show is inspired by Sin City. What could possibly go wrong? I can’t wait for everybody to find out!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Jordan: “We spent the last two years proving to everyone that we’ve still got it, so as long as my body holds up, I look forward to bringing our most dazzling dance spectacular yet, with my brothers in dance, to audiences across the UK.”

The dance stars bring ‘Vegas: After Hours’ to The Congress Theatre in Eastbourne on 15th October 2026

Ian Waite said: “After having an absolute blast on tour with the guys, it’s now all about Vegas: After Hours for 2026. Maximum glitz, maximum glamour. I’m already there.”

Pasha Kovalev: “Vegas, baby! Can’t wait for this tour. The Legends shows have been such a blast, but I’ve got a feeling Vegas: After Hours is going to top them all!”

From Strictly to Sin City, Vegas: After Hours promises to be the ultimate dance spectacle.

For further information and tickets to see the Strictly legends star in Vegas: After Hours at The Congress Theatre in Eastbourne on 15th October 2026go to www.legendsofthedancefloor.com.