The Eastbourne Dickens Fellowship was established over a hundred years ago and is still going strong. Monthly meetings are held at the Crown and Anchor, Marine Parade on Thursday afternoons. Those who wish to, can start off with a pub lunch at 12:30. We discuss the book of the year and often watch a classic BBC adaption. There is also a Birthday Lunch at the Langham Hotel, a Christmas Party and an Annual Cream Tea. The Fellowship is an excellent and non-stressful way of discovering and rereading the works of Charles Dickens and seeing just how relevant his works are for today. Our books for this year are The Christmas Carol and The Signalman. Our first meeting of the year is on Thursday September 7th at 2:00pm. We look forward to seeing you. For further information, email [email protected] or phone 07941150896.