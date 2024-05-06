Eastbourne Downlands Computer Club members discuss 'Writer'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In this session we looked at 'Writer' which allows the composition, editing and reading of documents not only from 'Writer' but it can also can open documents and edit them from those composed with Microsoft ''Word'.

We spent most of the session looking at what were the jobs of the tools represented by the icons displayed on the toolbar at the top of the computer screen and what they did when composing or editing a document. There is a limited number of icons displayed and they are not the whole list so a tip was given to how more could be added such as the tools for increasing/decreasing with a single click the size of all the script that is highlighted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the refreshment break the latest scams were detailed and what to do to keep safe from them. The evening finished with a synopsis of Computer technology news, suggestions for free programs and apps for computers/tablets and smartphones and a tip of how to use the Omega (Ω) symbol on the top toolbar to insert a ✔(a tick) into a document.

Tell us your club news.

The next Meeting of the Club will be on Monday, May 13 at 7.15pm in the Old Town Community Hall 1A Central Avenue BN20 8PL. Members and Visitors will be entertained with a showing of a presentation 'Has James Webb Found Life on another World and How?' including the exciting observations made recently about a distant planet.

We shall also take time to look at the latest scams to be aware of and what to do about them and hold our yearly AGM with a discussion about future meetings of the Club-hopefully this will be brief.