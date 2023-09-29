BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed

Eastbourne Hard of Hearing coffee morning Thursday October 12

The next meeting of the Eastbourne Hard of Hearing and Deafblind Support Group will be held on Thursday 12th October 2023, from 10:30am to 12 noon at Chantry House, 22, Upperton Road, Eastbourne BN21 1BF.
By Fiona HassanContributor
Published 29th Sep 2023, 17:03 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 17:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This is an excellent opportunity to meet other hard of hearing people and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with hearing loss.

It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.

Free refreshments and raffle.

All welcome so put a note in your diary.

For more information, please contact East Sussex Hearing on 01323 722505 Email [email protected]

Related topics:Email