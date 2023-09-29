Eastbourne Hard of Hearing coffee morning Thursday October 12
The next meeting of the Eastbourne Hard of Hearing and Deafblind Support Group will be held on Thursday 12th October 2023, from 10:30am to 12 noon at Chantry House, 22, Upperton Road, Eastbourne BN21 1BF.
This is an excellent opportunity to meet other hard of hearing people and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with hearing loss.
It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.
Free refreshments and raffle.
All welcome so put a note in your diary.
For more information, please contact East Sussex Hearing on 01323 722505 Email [email protected]