Eastbourne Silver Band to host its 14th Annual Remembrance Concert Honouring Veterans and Supporting Ukraine

The Eastbourne Silver Band will once again be paying tribute to the fallen and those still serving with its annual Remembrance Concert, taking place on Sunday, 2nd November at 2.30 pm in Our Lady of Ransom Church, opposite the Town Hall on Grove Road.

Now in its 14th year, the concert has become a cornerstone of Eastbourne’s commemorative calendar since its inception in 2011, drawing audiences from across Eastbourne and beyond. This year’s theme will reflect on the latter part of World War II through to present-day conflicts, with evocative monologues and stirring musical selections performed by the Eastbourne Silver Band.

The event will be attended by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, the Mayor of Eastbourne, the Member of Parliament for Eastbourne, and other civic dignitaries and civilian emergency service personnel, underscoring the concert’s significance to the local community and its enduring message of remembrance and unity.

Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend. Guests will have the opportunity to make donations in aid of Brass Band UK, supporting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, and providing vital assistance to Eastbourne District Veterans.

Remembrance Concert

Organisers encourage early arrival to secure seating, as the concert is expected to draw a large and diverse audience. For those seeking a moment of reflection, community spirit, and musical excellence, the Eastbourne Silver Band’s Remembrance Concert promises to be a poignant and uplifting afternoon.