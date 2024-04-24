Eastbourne Summer Solstice Festival June date

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Belgian Cafe situated on the Seafront/Terminus Road, Eastbourne will be holding it's first Summer Solstice Festival on Friday, June 21.

It is to celebrate their new range of craft beers which are brewed on site along with some amazing food and music from the local area.

They are fundarising for the Beachy Head Chaplaincy to help them carry on the important work that they do.