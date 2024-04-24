Eastbourne Summer Solstice Festival June date

A new beer, food and music festival to be held at a local Eastbourne business later this year.
Published 24th Apr 2024
The Belgian Cafe situated on the Seafront/Terminus Road, Eastbourne will be holding it's first Summer Solstice Festival on Friday, June 21.

It is to celebrate their new range of craft beers which are brewed on site along with some amazing food and music from the local area.

They are fundarising for the Beachy Head Chaplaincy to help them carry on the important work that they do.

The event takes place from 7pm to 11pm and tickets can be booked in advance or brought on the day. Check out their website at: www.thebelgiancafe.co.uk