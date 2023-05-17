Eastbourne woman to help host Christian seminar on renewing the mind

Are you wanting to make long term changes so you can live a more content, peaceful and joyful life- despite any difficulties & circumstances you may have?In this seminar you'll take a look at the beliefs and thinking patterns that can lead to depression, anxiety and anger. You'll then learn the reasoning behind it and we'll supply you with strategies; tools and techniques (including Christian Based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy) to help you to deal with and overcome any depression, anxiety and anger that you are currently experiencing.This Christian approach to managing emotions will help you to progressively change & transform your life and renew your mind. So you can align with Christ & step into Gods will for your life. (According to Romans 12:2, AMP)