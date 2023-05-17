Eastbourne woman to help host Christian seminar on renewing the mind

Are you a Christian, but still struggle with depression, anxiety, anger and addictions?
Are you wanting to make long term changes so you can live a more content, peaceful and joyful life- despite any difficulties & circumstances you may have?In this seminar you'll take a look at the beliefs and thinking patterns that can lead to depression, anxiety and anger. You'll then learn the reasoning behind it and we'll supply you with strategies; tools and techniques (including Christian Based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy) to help you to deal with and overcome any depression, anxiety and anger that you are currently experiencing.This Christian approach to managing emotions will help you to progressively change & transform your life and renew your mind. So you can align with Christ & step into Gods will for your life. (According to Romans 12:2, AMP)
Your hosts are Dr. Jeff Riggenbach from Oklahoma, US and Lauren Roskilly, from Eastbourne and founder of Mindful of Christ Ministries. They both have a relationship with our Lord Jesus Christ and are best selling authors, speakers and coaches.Feel free to find out more about them and their work below.Dr Jeff: www.jeffriggenbach.comLauren: mindfulofchrist.net
Attendees will also receive: Biblical Affirmations Poster / Breaking Chains Ebook/ 21 Day Resilience Challenge
Tickets £15. Register here: renewyourmind.eventbrite.co.uk