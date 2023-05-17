Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne woman to help host Christian seminar on renewing the mind

Eastbourne-based writer Lauren Roskilly is to be one of two hosts of an online seminar dealing with renewing the mind – with a Christian framework.

By Lauren RoskillyContributor
Published 17th May 2023, 12:37 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 12:38 BST
Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

A﻿re you a Christian, but still struggle with depression, anxiety, anger and addictions?

Are you wanting to make long term changes so you can live a more content, peaceful and joyful life- despite any difficulties & circumstances you may have?In this seminar you'll take a look at the beliefs and thinking patterns that can lead to depression, anxiety and anger. You'll then learn the reasoning behind it and we'll supply you with strategies; tools and techniques (including Christian Based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy) to help you to deal with and overcome any depression, anxiety and anger that you are currently experiencing.This Christian approach to managing emotions will help you to progressively change & transform your life and renew your mind. So you can align with Christ & step into Gods will for your life. (According to Romans 12:2, AMP)

Your hosts are D﻿r. Jeff Riggenbach from Oklahoma, US and Lauren Roskilly, from Eastbourne and founder of Mindful of Christ Ministries. They both have a relationship with our Lord Jesus Christ and are best selling authors, speakers and coaches.Feel free to find out more about them and their work below.D﻿r Jeff: www.jeffriggenbach.comL﻿auren: mindfulofchrist.net

Attendees will also receive: Biblical Affirmations Poster / Breaking Chains Ebook/ 21 Day Resilience Challenge

Tickets £15. Register here: renewyourmind.eventbrite.co.uk

