Eastbourne's Venton Centre to host world premiere of play

"Six Characters in Search of Pirandello" explores the extraordinary ideas of renowned Italian playwright Luigi Pirandello. This groundbreaking production will be staged at The Patricia and Willam Venton Centre in Eastbourne at 6-12 Kiburn Terrace Junction Road on May 17 and 18 at 7-30pm.

Petina Hapgood and Tim Coakley are thrilled to have the opportunity to stage "Six Characters in Search of Pirandello" as it is unlike any other play they have worked on. It is alive with unusual stories, fascinating characters, and unexpected twists and turns. This original play delves into the profound themes and thought-provoking concepts that defined Pirandello's work.

Luigi Pirandello (1867 -1936), the Nobel Prize-winning author of "Six Characters in Search of an Author," was a passionate and enigmatic thinker who spent much of his life grappling with the puzzling contradictions of existence. His ideas. which had a profound effect on the twentieth century, continue to inspire artists and intellectuals to this day, including luminaries such as Becker, Pinter, and Sartre..

Shall we dance Luigi?

Tim Coakley (the writer) is a former English teacher with a flair for playwriting and brings his unique perspective to the stage with "Six Characters in Search of Pirandello". With a string of successful plays to his name, including a new version of "Lysistrata", "The Dreams of Salvador Dali", "Zip Me Up Darling", and "At the Junction cafe" Coakley has established himself as a prominent voice in contemporary theatre and this production marks his ninth play at The Brighton Fringe,(and other Sussex venues) further solidifying his reputation as a prolific and versatile playwright.

"Six Characters in Search of Pirandello" is directed by Eastbourne's Petina Hapgood who has been directing for more than 30 years and working alongside directors such as Jonathan Miller and Andrew Hall. The play stars Julian Mcdowell and Andrew Allen and promises to be a roller coaster ride of emotions, blending hilarious satire with poignant reflections on the human condition. Audiences can expect a theatrical experience that challenges their perceptions and leaves them plenty to discuss long after the curtain falls.

Don't miss your chance to witness this groundbreaking production.