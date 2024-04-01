Easter family days out with Sussex Past

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A packed programme of activities is taking place at Fishbourne Roman Palace, Lewes Castle & Museum and Michelham Priory House & Gardens.

Easter at Fishbourne Roman Palace

Visit Fishbourne Roman Palace until Sunday, April 14vfor Easter fun with a Roman twist.

Roamin' around Fishbourne Roman Palace's Gardens.

Fishbourne Roman Palace is the largest domestic Roman property in the country. It was built on the edge of Chichester Harbour nearly 2,000 years ago with the South Downs National Park just a few miles away.

Roman Rabbit Trail – Until April 14Join the hunt for Britain’s oldest rabbit

Easter Surprises – Until April 5Make a bunny pot and plant Roman carrots, create your own Roman sundial, activity trails and more.

Admission will include access to the whole site, allowing visitors to marvel at the magnificent mosaics, explore its history and view hundreds of items which were excavated when the site was discovered in the 1960s.

Fishbourne Roman Palace is open from 10am to 5pm throughout the Easter holidays. There is free parking on site and free WiFi. Refreshments are available from the on-site cafe. Dogs are welcome in the grounds.

Easter at Lewes Castle – Knights & Dragons

Visit Lewes Castle & Museum this Easter to experience life 1,000-years-ago.

The imposing Norman fortress in the heart of the East Sussex country town has been standing tall since the late 11th Century.

Experience what life could have looked like in the medieval period at Lewes Castle & Museum this Easter.

Activities include

– Birds of prey demonstrations– Norman Knight historical reenactments– Battle of Lewes history talks– Activity trails and colouring

Visitors can also climb the steps to the top of the Castle for glorious views of the town, South Downs and sea beyond.

Lewes Castle & Museum is open every day from 10am to 5pm throughout Easter. Admission includes access to the adjoining Museum of Sussex Archaeology.

Why not make it a combined visit with Anne of Cleves House in Lewes and make the most of our special Easter discount.

Easter at Michelham Priory – Celebrate springtime with 80,000 daffodils

Visit Michelham Priory this Easter and experience a stunning display of 80,000 daffodils.

The arrival of spring is being marked with a bumper display of daffodils at Michelham House Priory House & Gardens – with more than 80,000 of the flowers in 18 varieties bursting into bloom across the site.

Step through the medieval gatehouse onto the private seven-acre island for a day full of wildlife and birdsong.

The historic house and gardens in Upper Dicker, near Hailsham, will be open at weekends, welcoming visitors to enjoy the tranquil surroundings.

The site is fully accessible, making it an ideal place for garden lovers of all ages. Take part in our Easter trail and receive a chocolate treat at the end. An outdoor playground is available for younger visitors.

Hot and cold food, drinks and sweet treats are available from the Bean Bike Cafe or visitors can bring picnics to enjoy in the grounds.

Explore village life at The Priest House

Looking for a tranquil spot to escape modern life? The Priest House is a beautiful timber-framed property and peaceful garden packed with fascinating features from witchcraft to the Suffragettes.

Built in the early 15th century as an estate office for Lewes Priory, the property moved into royal hands after the dissolution of the monasteries.

It is now furnished with 17th & 18th century country furniture and domestic objects collected by John Godwin-King, a local philanthropist and politician, who gifted the property to The Sussex Archaeological Society as a museum in 1935.

Resident custodian Antony has lived in the property for more than 30 years. He is always on hand to provide visitors with a tour of this fascinating and charming property.

A visit to The Priest House also allows visitors to explore the picturesque village of West Hoathly. Explore the medieval church with views over the High Weald. And head to The Cat, regularly voted one of the best pubs in the UK.

The Priest House & Gardens is open throughout the Easter weekend.

All of the above historical sites are owned and cared for by Sussex Past, the trading arm of The Sussex Archaeological Society, registered charity no. 207037.

Those who chose to Gift Aid their admission are entitled to 12 months free entry from the date of visit.

Members of The Sussex Archaeological Society can visit any of the sites for free.

