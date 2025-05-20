Eastgate Baptist Church – Awesome God

Last week’s sermon was based on the book of Isaiah, where the prophet Isaiah encountered God in the Temple. Isaiah was overwhelmed by God’s holy and awesome presence.

Surrounded by such holiness, Isaiah was so aware of his own sin and that of his nation, that he was completely undone. But he was then given assurance that his sin was atoned for. Such grace and mercy! In response, Isaiah offered his life in service to God.

This week, the church will be open on Saturday, May 24, from 10am until 12 noon, for coffee, prayer and fellowship. Drop in if you can!

On Sunday, May 25, Breakfast Church will be at 9.30am. There will be a warm welcome for everyone! We will eat a breakfast of cereal, toast, fruit and warm pastries, then we will have a short talk, prayer and song, followed by a short break.

Eastgate church

The second part of the service includes more worship, prayers and a sermon (this week based on a passage from 1 John 3) with children’s activities in Sunday Club and a creche until about 11.15am. The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 5912614502, password: Eastgate.

We have our midweek discipleship meeting on Wednesdays at 7pm with some Bible study.

We have our weekly prayer meeting at 9am on Thursdays in the Lounge. All welcome!

Anyone in need of individual support, please contact the Pastor on 07581807060 or Deacons on 07902048676

Breakfast at Eastgate

We remember all who are struggling with bereavement, health or financial difficulties, and all those throughout the world suffering from war and natural disasters and pray that they would know the hope and peace that Jesus brings.

Our hall and meeting rooms are available to hire throughout the week in this town-centre location, with WIFI, chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access for education, counselling, clubs and birthday events.

For bookings contact:07581 807060

