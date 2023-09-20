Ecumenical prayer vigil in Hastings Old Town on Saturday September 30
Everyone is warmly invited to come to an Ecumenical Prayer Vigil.
The Vigil is being held in St Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1, High Street, Hastings, TN34 3EY on Saturday 30th September at 4.30pm.
Pope Francis has encouraged vigils across the world in preparation for a large gathering ( Synod) in Rome in October.
The theme of all the vigils is Peace.
A vigil is a prayer service including periods of silence.
All are welcome, those with faith and those with no faith as we are one family on this one earth.