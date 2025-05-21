Ed Gent channels vulnerability and strength in new single ‘Whole Lotta Hollow’

Eastbourne-based singer-songwriter Ed Gent is gearing up to release his brand-new single Whole Lotta Hollow on May 30 - and it's a punchy pop track about feeling invisible - even in spaces that promise acceptance.

Eastbourne’s own Ed Gent might only be 22, but his new single Whole Lotta Hollow already sounds like it belongs on a much bigger stage. Dropping just in time for Pride Month, the track embraces 2000s club-pop nostalgia with lyrics that cut surprisingly deep.

It’s a big tune. A glossy, synth-filled anthem built for the dancefloor, with inspiration clearly drawn from Lady Gaga - but under its glitter, there’s real grit. What really makes Whole Lotta Hollow hit is the honesty behind it.

Gent’s lyrics are sharp and very powerful. “All the glitter is guise / And it’s a hollow home,” he sings, capturing the emotional sting of spaces that present themselves as inclusive but often fail to provide the safety or recognition they claim to have: an all-too-real experience for many.

Eastbourne artist Ed Gent shines a light on queer invisibility with his new single.

“You can be surrounded by people, even people who say they’ve got your back - and still feel totally on your own,” Ed told us. “I wanted to write something that says, ‘Yeah, I’ve felt that too.’”

It’s a familiar feeling for many LGBTQ+ people - the tension of being accepted in theory, but not always supported in practice. Whole Lotta Hollow was written specifically for Pride Month, and there's something striking about how Gent handles it. There’s no grandstanding and the song lands somewhere between euphoria and frustration - it sounds like the kind of track that fills a room while also speaking to the people who feel left out of it.

“I know how it feels to be both ignored and overlooked,” Ed adds. “So if this song makes someone feel heard - even just for three minutes - then my goal has been achieved.”

Gent’s no stranger to songwriting. He’s already had support from BBC Introducing and a nomination for Song Academy’s Young Songwriter of the Year. But Whole Lotta Hollow might just be the start of a move from music as a private outlet to something bigger and more public.

Ed Gent pairs pop polish with emotion in his latest release, Whole Lotta Hollow.

“I’ve always written songs - it’s how I’ve made sense of things, but this is the first time I’ve put something out and said, ‘Right. This is me, no filter!’”

Gent's song is for anyone still waiting to be seen - and this just might be the moment they finally are.

Whole Lotta Hollow will be available on all major streaming platforms from May 30.