Egyptian temple rituals talk for Sussex Egyptology Society

Dr Wilson, associate Professor at Durham University, will be coming to Horhsam on Saturday, May 11, to talk to Sussex Egyptology Society about temple rituals in ancient Egypt.

Ancient Egyptian temples were covered in texts - written in hieroglyphs. This was like a stone library - intended to preserve the writings for eternity. These writings relate to the rituals which ensure the functioning of the temple. They assure the gods that the king is carrying out his duties in their worship, and in return the gods ensured the harmony of the cosmos.

Dr Wilson will be sharing some of these temple inscriptions with us and telling us how each one contains mythical allusions, religious puns and celebrate the achievements of the priests. Each text fitted in with the overall purpose of the temple.

Temple at Abu Simbel.

No need to book – simply turn up and pay on the door. 2 - 4:30pm on Saturday, May 11 at the Business and Enterprise Centre, Forest School, Comptons Lane, Horsham, RH13 5NT. Cost £5 (refundable against membership fee if you join the Society).