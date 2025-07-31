Elvis tribute afternoon in support of Sage House

Get ready to be all shook up with Sean Sings Elvis!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get ready to shake, rattle and roll for a fantastic cause! On Friday, September 19, 2025 at 1pm, Boxgrove Village Hall will come alive with the unforgettable sounds of Elvis Presley. Sean Sings Elvis is one of the South Coast’s most popular tribute artists who will take to the stage in a spectacular performance – all in support of Sage House, your local charity dedicated to supporting people with dementia and their families.

Join us for an afternoon of timeless tunes, feel-good vibes, and community spirit. For just £10 per person, guests will enjoy not only a dazzling Elvis tribute show but also a delicious serving of tea and cake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So dig out your blue suede shoes, grab your friends, and come celebrate the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll – all while making a real difference in the lives of those affected by dementia.

Sean Sings Elvis

Proceeds from the event will go directly to Sage House, helping to provide vital services, support, and care for people living with dementia across the region.

Don’t miss this rockin’ afternoon of nostalgia, community, and charity – Elvis is in the building!

Lots of free parking available.