Emerging local artists to perform live for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A busy last year saw Headline Act Stan-H & Friends take on busy live shows including a sold out slot at Green Light Festival as well independently release 3 singles via all major platforms , amounting in over 5000 streams worldwide whilst recieving support from BBC Introducing Sussex and Surrey. With a recent BBC Live Lounge appearance in the bag , he takes on his first hometown headline show to raise money for Warming Up The Homeless.

A night of pure late 90's and 00's Pop Punk and Indie comes to the Grove Theatre on the 14th March with help from local hero Drew Winter (Owner of Bad Habit Studios) and other Eastbourne Music Collective Musicians. With support from the local and talented Jack Lissamore and BBC supported Calzy and Poppy Rockett , it guarantees a night of great heavy guitar riffs from Local Musicians whilst raising some money towards real issues known from town to town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporting Artist Calzy explains "The Eastbourne Music Collective is an ever-growing community of local musicians trying to make a name for themselves in the industry , with a town not necessarily known for its live music , the community have really given myself and others an opportunity to impress and put the town on the map."

undefined

£5 Tickets in aid for "Warming up the Homeless" are available now : https://www.groveeastbourne.com/events/stan-h-friends-in-aid-of-warming-up-the-homeless-support-from-calzy-poppy-rockett-and-jack-lissamore/

Social Links and Contact Info below

Stan H & Friends : https://www.instagram.com/stanh_music/

Calzy

Jack Lissamore : https://www.instagram.com/jack.l_music/

Poppy Rockett : https://www.instagram.com/poppyrockett/

Eastbourne Music : https://www.instagram.com/eastbournemusic/