Enjoy a £1 discount when you visit these secret Sussex gardens over this coming May Bank Holiday

Fittleworth Garden Trail has evolved to become one of the most loved annual events of the season, with visitors returning year after year. Mark Saunders, Head Gardener at Fittleworth House says ‘It is a chance to share this very special part of West Sussex and raise funds for our parish church of St Marys. It is an event we all look forward to.’ There will a total of 16 gardens open this year with something for everyone ……ranging from the formal to the informal, wild gardens to walled gardens. There are smaller secluded cottage gardens, a terraced garden which stretches to the riverside and water meadows and those on higher ground with spectacular views of the Downs. In addition, Cat Welfare Sussex will be showcasing the Fulling Mill ongoing restoration of a 14th century cottage garden project. Local resident Nicholas Smith will be allowing Wynkcoombe Arboretum to form part of the trail, with over 600 trees and shrubs to see, including many rare species from around the world. Tickets will be available from the Village Hall priced £7 per person covering both days. Under 12s are free. Well behaved dogs on leads are welcome. In addition anyone bringing a copy of this article will receive a £1 discount on the admission price. Gardens are strictly open from 2pm to 6pm with tickets on sale at the Village Hall together with teas, homemade cake & sandwiches throughout the afternoon. There will be a fabulous plant stall for visitors to browse & maybe pick up that ‘special’ plant to take home. Other attractions include a stand of donated garden related miscellanea and local artist Clare Jackman will have watercolours and hand made cards for sale.