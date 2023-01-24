Enjoy Spring in the gardens of The Old Vicarage in Washington, West Sussex

With Spring approaching, many people are looking forward to seeing the wealth of beautiful bulbs such as daffodils, tulips, crocus and fritillary flowering in gardens and parks through West Sussex. The National Garden Scheme garden at The Old Vicarage, in Washington, is a great place to see a stunning display of spring colour.

The Old Vicarage Washington in Spring

A visit to The Old Vicarage, in Washington, West Sussex is a great place to see a stunning display of spring colour. Each year thousands of spring bulbs, including 2000 tulips, are planted in the 3½ acre garden, which is set around an 1832 Regency house (not open) in the village of Washington. In addition to this dazzling treat, the garden has many wonderful features to see including mature and specimen trees, a Japanese garden, an Italianate gazebo, water gardens and numerous creatively planted herbaceous borders. The working kitchen garden has glasshouses, fruit cages, orchard and vegetables.

Throughout the garden, there are well placed seating areas to take in the stunning West Sussex scenery. The tree house is much loved by young and old alike, from here the nature viewing platform opens on to the woodland copse area which incorporates a stream and architectural stumpery. Everyone loves the topiary of characters who watch over the tennis court. Whatever the weather, there is a haven in the conservatory where refreshments are available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The garden has been featured in The Telegraph and Sussex Life, Absolutely Sussex, Sussex Local magazines as well as on BBC Radio Sussex and many other local and national publications. In 2021 The Old Vicarage was a Regional Finalist, The English Garden’s The Nation’s Favourite Gardens.

The Old Vicarage opens for the National Garden Scheme every Thursday from 9th February through to 12th October (10.30-4.30). Pre-booking is essential, please visit ngs.org.uk for information and booking. It is also open on Sunday 12th March, Monday 10th April and Monday 28th August (10.30-4.30). For these days you can pre-book or pay at the gate on the day. Admission £7. Visits also by arrangement for groups of 10 to 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, and raises impressive amounts of money for nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors The National Garden Scheme have donated over £67 million to nursing and health charities since they were founded in 1927. In 2022, they donated £3.11 million. Beneficiaries include Marie Curie, Macmillan Cancer Support, Parkinson’s UK, Carers Trust and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other gardens opening for The National Garden Scheme on specific dates in March and April include Judy’s Cottage Garden, Worthing, Newtimber Place Newtimber, Fittleworth House Pulborough, Manor of Dean Petworth, Downs Place South Harting, Peelers Retreat Arundel, Stanley Farm Liphook Bignor Park Pulborough, Denmans Garden Fontwell, Warnham Park Horsham and The Hidden Garden a community garden in Selsey.Please visit https://ngs.org.uk for information and booking

Gardens open by arrangement include Black Barn Horsham, Cookscroft Earnley, Chichester, Champs Hill Coldwaltham, Eastfield Cottage Bosham, Mitchmere Farm Stoughton, Chichester, Shepherds Cottage Stoughton, Oaklands Farm Shipley, 6 Plantation Rise Worthing and Tuppenny Barn an organic smallholding in Southbourne.Please visit https://ngs.org.uk for information and booking

Advertisement Hide Ad