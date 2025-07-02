Escape to The Winkle - Brighton seaside vibes on us

Fancy a little getaway without leaving town? Introducing: The Winkle, a brand-new seafront restaurant, offering the best of fresh seafood, good vibes and a chilled-out experience. Think of it as a mini holiday for your taste buds.

Offering sweeping sea views, a relaxed fine-dining experience, and a bold celebration of local flavor, it’s Brighton’s newest go-to.

Set against the backdrop of crashing waves and golden sunsets, The Winkle is the perfect place to unwind, relax and savor locally sourced food with a twist.

With an emphasis on seasonal, organic and freshly sourced ingredients, the menu shifts with the tides and the cocktails fall in line with the flavour of the month.

Seaside vibes

The menu is inspired by coastal cuisine, and is complemented by fresh, seasonal ingredients - it’s just what Brighton didn’t know we needed.

Dishes are creative yet grounded, championing the best of coastal and countryside produce. From delicate crab and Italian focaccia, hearty local veg alongside the Winkle’s set menu - the kitchen delivers vibrant flavors with quiet confidence.

No fuss, just great food, a friendly atmosphere and a moment to unwind by the sea, all in one delicious visit.

If that sounds like your vibe, let us know when you want to come by, and we’ll have everything ready for you.

Looking forward to welcoming you for some seaside chill time!

Enjoy a 15% off your whole bill* with the code: WINKLEPRJULY.

*This offer applies Monday - Thursday when 2 or more people have a main meal. Valid until Thursday 24/07.