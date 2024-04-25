Essence of Chi & THTC Present: A drum 'n' bass spectacular set to light up Patterns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Renowned for its immersive atmosphere, the venue's low ceilings and cutting-edge sound and lighting make it the perfect backdrop for a night of pure drum 'n' bass magic.

Headlining the event is none other than Nookie, a pioneer of the scene with a career spanning over three decades. From timeless classics like "Shining in da Darkness" to recent productions from his album "Improvisions" on Metalheadz, Nookie promises a set that encapsulates the essence of drum n bass. Joining him on stage is the talented vocalist Ruth Royall, adding a soulful touch to what promises to be a memorable showcase, including tracks from his new label, Opus One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a special treat for the audience, Tasha, the visionary behind Neighbourhood, a revered techno label, steps back to her jungle roots for an exclusive set in Brighton. Known for her international success and regular appearances at iconic venues like Berghain, Tasha's return to the roots is not to be missed.

Some of the Patterns artists.

The lineup also includes the exceptional Vxrgo, whose tune selection and technical prowess have earned her acclaim in the scene. London-based duo Kolective, along with Sense MC, will further elevate the energy of the evening, in addition to the seasoned EOC foundation DJs and resident crew, The Healing Crew.

Don't miss this celebration of drum n bass in all its glory at Patterns on the upcoming date.