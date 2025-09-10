Europe’s largest grassroots feminist conference comes to Brighton

From 10-12 October, more than 2,000 delegates will gather to hear 250 speakers and facilitators from 55 countries at the Brighton Conference Centre, for FiLiA, Europe’s largest grassroots feminist conference.

The charity FiLiA campaigns for a world free from patriarchy where all women and girls are liberated, the conference is a powerful platform for women’s voices to be heard and amplified. Three days of workshops, panels, art, films, stalls, performances and a women-only party provide an opportunity for feminism, connection and activism.

The conference will be opened by Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, Katy Bourne, who has welcomed the conference, saying: "I am delighted to be at the FiLiA Women’s Rights Conference - an incredibly important space for bold conversations and for amplifying the views, thoughts and voices of women."

Lisa-Marie Taylor, CEO of FiLiA said: “We are delighted to be in Brighton for our 10th conference which will include speakers from Afghanistan, China and Columbia as well as local women from Brighton, Hove and Sussex. The Brighton Centre is an excellent venue in which to welcome more than 2000 women to the city and to enable them to connect and be heard. It takes a monumental volunteer effort, and many local women including Sisters Salon have been supporting us to make the conference truly memorable.”

The conference also marks the 29th anniversary of the International Conference on Violence, Abuse and Women’s Citizenship which took place in Brighton in 1996 and brought together 2500 people with representation from 137 countries. Delegates from 1996 will be back in Brighton and will be speaking as part of the conference programme.

For more information about the conference and for tickets visit: https://www.filia.org.uk/tickets