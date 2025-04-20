Event at Whatlington Church, near Battle

Come and join us for a talk about the work of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, Friday 2nd May, Whatlington Parish Church @ 7.30pm

If you have either visited or seen on the television the rows of War Graves in France, Belgium and other parts of the world, have you wondered who cares for them. Always kept so neat and well cared for the story behind these graves will be explained in what will be a fascinating and informative talk.