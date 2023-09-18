BREAKING
Everyone is welcome at the Bishop Luffa Mediaeval Fair on Saturday 23 September

This Saturday (September 23) in the Bishop Luffa playing fields on Westgate, students and staff are hosting a fantastic Mediaeval Fair from 11am to 3pm with stalls, games, food and family-fun activities and - best of all - entry is absolutely free.
By Susie CookeContributor
Published 18th Sep 2023, 08:34 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 08:35 BST
In addition to traditional stalls such as books, bottles, bric-a-brac and plants, stallholders will be offering plenty of mediaeval treats and gifts, from a mediaeval apothecary and alchemist to lavender bags and pomanders, games, and drinks.

Among the many amazing activities on offer are archery, foam jousting, face-painting, activities for small children, mediaeval stocks and a grand costume competition - to be judged by our city's very own Town Crier.

There'll be plenty of mediaeval music and singing, plus delicious things to eat and drink from local food specialists, as well as parents and carers, staff and students. Not to mention the Crafty BisHop beer tent, brownies, pizzas by Pizza Nomad and much, much more ...

Free family fun at the Bishop Luffa Mediaeval Fair, Saturday 23 September

Parking is easy and very close by, with Chichester College offering £2 parking for the day, but the Mediaeval Fair is also just off the Centurion Way cycle path and a short walk from the centre of town.

Fair organiser and Bishop Luffa teacher Chloe Barnett said: "We want everyone to feel really welcome at the Mediaeval Fair.

"Entry is free and there is plenty for everyone young and old to enjoy.

"This is going to be a really fun day, as well as a great opportunity to raise much-needed funds for our Parents & Friends Association.

"We look forward to seeing you on Saturday!"

