Excitement builds for upcoming May Festival

Goodwood Racecourse gallops towards another Bank Holiday full of racing action, summer fashion and a fantastic day out at the world’s most picturesque racecourse with May Festival.

Goodwood’s second racing fixture of the 2026 calendar has a thrilling line-up of competitive horseracing, delicious food and a variety of hospitality options, headlined by three listed races on Friday, May 23 and Saturday, May 24.

Whether it be a Classic contender or Group 1 campaigner, a host of high-class horses opt to start the season at May Festival.

Racegoers can enhance their race day experience by booking a three-course meal at the Double Trigger restaurant, where Worthing’s award-winning eatery Crabshack will be serving the very best of Sussex seafood at the May Festival.

May Festival takes place at Goodwood Racecourse on 23 and 24 May

Named in honour of the three-time Goodwood Cup winner, Double Trigger, the restaurant is perfectly placed to take advantage of views over the Horse Walk where vibrant pop ups will champion the South Coast’s culinary scene.

Racing fans can also get closer to the action with complimentary trips to the starting stalls for the second, fourth and sixth races.

Gates open from 11.30am, with the first race, the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes, getting underway at 2.05pm on Friday. The feature fixture of the first day, the BetGoodwin Festival Stakes Listed Race, takes place at 3:50pm.

The Saturday of May Festival is a Premier Raceday, with Listed Races’ British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes at 2.05pm and the BetGoodwin Height of Fashion Stakes at 3.15pm. Premier Raceday is a new horseracing industry initiative designed to celebrate key fixtures in British Racing’s calendar.

There is an abundance of drinking venues open on the second day of May Festival soaking up the atmosphere with live music; from the Sussex Beer Garden, to the Pimm's and Aperol Bar. If there are still decisions to be made on outfit choices, womenswear partner Phase Eight has curated a Goodwood collection that answers all race-day style questions.

Tickets for May Festival are still available at Goodwood.com.