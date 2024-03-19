Exciting new market opened in Herstmonceux

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hall and car park where full of crafters, artists, makers, bakers and food producers.

There was Indian cuisine, meats, fruit, veg, breads, fish, sewn crafts, Tropic, buns and brownies, jewellery, glass crafts, fabric crafts, wooden crafts, honey, candles, macrame, award-winning chocolate, dog treats, clothing for children and adult accessories, felting crafts and so much more.

The Market cafe run and organised by Lisa and Laura could be found inside the lounge and patio with filled croissants, bacon butties, scones and sweet treats, hot and cold drinks

Philippa, Miranda, Lisa and Chris cutting the Ribbon to open Herstmonceux village market.

The next market will be open on Thursday, March 28, from 9.30am to 12.30pm with even more stalls.

Herstmonceux village market will be open every second and fourth Thursday of each month from 9.30am to 12.30pm.