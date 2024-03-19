Exciting new market opened in Herstmonceux

Herstmonceux village market opened for their first market on Thursday, March 14 from 9:30-12:30 with Thanks to Philippa, village hall manager, Chris, president of the Village Hall Trustees, Lisa, the market Cafe manager and Miranda the market manager.
By M B-LContributor
Published 19th Mar 2024, 15:39 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2024, 16:00 GMT
The hall and car park where full of crafters, artists, makers, bakers and food producers.

There was Indian cuisine, meats, fruit, veg, breads, fish, sewn crafts, Tropic, buns and brownies, jewellery, glass crafts, fabric crafts, wooden crafts, honey, candles, macrame, award-winning chocolate, dog treats, clothing for children and adult accessories, felting crafts and so much more.

The Market cafe run and organised by Lisa and Laura could be found inside the lounge and patio with filled croissants, bacon butties, scones and sweet treats, hot and cold drinks

Philippa, Miranda, Lisa and Chris cutting the Ribbon to open Herstmonceux village market.

The next market will be open on Thursday, March 28, from 9.30am to 12.30pm with even more stalls.

Herstmonceux village market will be open every second and fourth Thursday of each month from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

You can find the market at Herstmonceux village hall, Hailsham road, Herstmonceux. We’re on Facebook and Instagram.