Experience fierce fun and merriment at The Loxwood Joust

The Loxwood Joust, the UK’s most spectacular and immersive medieval and jousting festival, returns with excitement and intrigue as outlaws rise up to take back The Shield of Loxwood on the 5th, 6th, 12th and 13th August.

Over four days of action packed battles, experience the passion of Medieval England and be transported back in time as you interact with townsfolk and peasants and rub shoulders with royalty. See the most ferocious fun in the land and witness full-contact jousting, daring displays of weaponry, archery and cannon fire.

Choose your Quest

Entering the realm via the magical forest, guests will be met by an array of colourful characters, each with a story to tell, rumours to spread or a favour to ask. Accept the right invitations! Choose a quest, solve the clues, interact with the characters, and claim your standing as a Citizen, Squire or Vassal of Loxwood at this unique day of adventure, intrigue, fun and merriment.

Jousting for honour and glory at The Loxwood Joust

The Kingdom of Loxwood will draw you into times past. The Living History Village plays out life in the middle ages as falconry displays, torture with the executioner, the witches’ incantations and an insight into the spirits of nature, ignites your curiosity and captures your imagination.

The Loxwood Kingdom Cup and Master of Archery

But this is the start of a new era. Full contact medieval fighting group Invicta has challenged men and women from across the country to battle for the Loxwood Kingdom Cup. Fully armoured knights will fiercely battle for the honour, glory and accolade of winning. And… King Villian is inviting all citizens with archery prowess to take flight, compete, and earn the right to be proudly knighted as the Master of Archery.

Feasting Medieval Style

In the banqueting marquee, authentic recreations from a mediaeval nobleman’s salver boast dishes of the finest fayre to accommodate both traditional and vegetarian palates. And, for those looking for a more casual dining affair, sumptuous food stalls for both meat lovers and vegans tempt with hog roast, pizza, ice cream, hot dogs and wild game and as well as tea, coffee, cakes and Loxwood Mead - the festival’s unique ‘nectar of the gods.’

The Children’s Kingdom

Young princes and princesses can trade their medieval groats in the Children’s Kingdom. Watch delight grow with have-a-go-archery, pelt-the-peasant, non-contact sword fighting and circus school, in addition to watching the court jester shows and enjoying face and wound painting too. But, who will have their precious allegiance, the cruel King Villian or the vengeful Lady Helena? Can they design a shield, be brave, and bring it to the Joust to plainly show their choice for all to see? However, King Villian’s men or Lady Helena’s ‘Band of Hoods’ may have something to say about it!

Workshops

Participate and learn skills from medieval times with Tablet Weaving, Scribe School, Illumination and Archery Academy workshops. Or will you try your hand at Blacksmithing, Sword School or Singing with the Mediaeval Baebes, before making Copper Bowls and Chain Mail and taking part in an Handfasting Ceremony?

Free Parking, Wheelchair and Dog Friendly

The Loxwood Joust is excellently located just off the B2133 between Wisborough Green and Loxwood and has ample Free Parking. A shuttle bus will be running to and from Horsham Train Station to The Loxwood Meadow throughout the four days.