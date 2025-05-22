Experience the thrill of Goodwood and support local charities at ‘Classics on Track for Children’
Hosted by Her Grace the Duchess of Richmond and Gordon, the event offers the chance to ride in an extraordinary selection of cars, from 1930s Bentleys and Lagondas to modern-day McLarens, Aston Martins, Ferraris, and Porsches. For just £50, guests aged 14 and over can enjoy three exhilarating laps of the historic circuit, driven by a race-licensed driver. Helmets are provided, but please wear long sleeves and trousers.
Younger passengers needn’t miss out – family-friendly sessions led by the safety car will take place at a gentler pace, free of charge, and without the need for helmets, making it a day the whole family can enjoy.
The event runs from 10am to 4pm, with a lunch break from 12.30pm to 1.30pm. Delicious lunches and teas will be available throughout the day.
No booking needed – just turn up and play! Soak up the atmosphere, experience “Goodwood on a summer’s day,” and help raise funds for local children and young people.
“Events like Classics on Track for Children make a real difference,” said Catherine Cannon from the Goodwood Education Trust. “The funds raised help us to provide hands-on, outdoor learning experiences to children who may not otherwise have access to nature, farming, or the countryside. Every ride taken on the track helps inspire young minds beyond the classroom.”