Explore the hidden delights of Cowdray’s Walled Garden at the Wedding Open Day in January.

Cowdray's Walled Garden Wedding Open Day in January

Christmas is a magical time to get engaged when couples can celebrate with friends and family. The excitement of planning starts soon after so The Walled Garden Wedding Open Day in January is the perfect opportunity to not only explore this romantic venue but also get inspiration from a range of expert suppliers.

Taking place between 11am and 3pm on Sunday 19th January, wedding couples and their families can talk to a selection of trusted suppliers and friends not only about this charming and romantic wedding venue for all seasons but also about creating your perfect day. x9aj8qs

Alongside the Cowdray wedding team there will be suppliers for hair and makeup, photography, music, flowers and many more including Cowdray’s in-house caterers The Yellow Kitchen.

Enjoy complimentary canapés and refreshments as you explore this stunning venue with its picturesque gardens, two atmospheric entertaining rooms, a lovely dressing room and an indoor and outdoor licensed ceremony area.

To find out more about the day and to register for your complimentary ticket, please visit: cowdray.co.uk/events/the-walled-garden-wedding-open-day-january-2025/