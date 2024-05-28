-Faces of Resilience: New exhibition dedicated to Refugee Week in Worthing
Titled “Faces of Resilience,” this collaborative effort with Worthing 4 Refugees, Adur Ukraine Support, and Community Works honors courage, hope, and the human spirit.
In this poignant and evocative photography exhibition, photographic portraits by Stephan De Quaire capture the narratives of local Ukrainian women who have escaped the war. These images illustrate their odyssey from Ukraine to West Sussex.
A selection of the most powerful images, each paired with the personal accounts of Ukrainian women who have found a new home in West Sussex will be displayed at Worthing Library during the Worthing Festival and Refugee Week
Stephan's photography centres around people in an era where social media wants to project an aura of smooth perfection to the world around us. He says "Although I always thrive for perfection in my lighting, poses and facial expressions, it’s always the perfection of imperfections that fascinate me the most in the sitters I photograph.”