-Faces of Resilience: New exhibition dedicated to Refugee Week in Worthing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Join us for a photography exhibition at Worthing Library, June 8 to 22. These powerful images narrate the stories of local Ukrainian women who escaped the war, embarking on an odyssey from Ukraine to West Sussex.

Titled “Faces of Resilience,” this collaborative effort with Worthing 4 Refugees, Adur Ukraine Support, and Community Works honors courage, hope, and the human spirit.

In this poignant and evocative photography exhibition, photographic portraits by Stephan De Quaire capture the narratives of local Ukrainian women who have escaped the war. These images illustrate their odyssey from Ukraine to West Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A selection of the most powerful images, each paired with the personal accounts of Ukrainian women who have found a new home in West Sussex will be displayed at Worthing Library during the Worthing Festival and Refugee Week

Faces of Resilience.