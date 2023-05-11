Faerie Festival to take flight in the village of Alfriston

Magic in the Air! What stirs at the bottom of your garden? Have you seen the flutter of tiny bright wings? Have you sought treasure? Have you wondered who wears bluebells, buttercups, snowdrops and daisies? Do you believe in magic?

Faeries Dancing

The words 'alf' and 'risten' in old Saxon literally translates as 'elf settlement'. So, it's no surprise that the picturesque village Alfriston, which is nestled in the Sussex downs makes such a wonderful location for Faerie Festival.

Highly-acclaimed and inspiring musicians are scheduled to amuse and uplift all who attend the three-day magical extravaganza, which has taken place annually for 16 years.

The weekend includes a children's space run by local entertainment groups, a busy schedule of performances and workshops for adults led by special guests from all over the UK. A mystical market area of over sixty stalls will also be available to peruse and will contain a huge array of pixie goodies including wings, wands, crystals and even freshly caught faeries!

If at any point you feel peckish there will be the fairy queen's food court which will be providing vegetarian meals, snacks and sweet treats. And talking of sweet treats... No fairy event would be complete without a honey mead stall - the magical sweet drink of the pixies!

It's time to prepare your wings, snowdrops, bluebells and wands for the UK's most magical event!

For more information, visit magicalfestivals.co.uk

Faerie Festival Facts: