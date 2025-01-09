Fairport Convention to visit Worthing on February UK Tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After a packed year, including two acclaimed tours and another highly successful Cropredy Convention, the architects of British Folk Rock - Fairport Convention - are set to visit the Connaught Theatre in Worthing on Sunday February 9th

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formed in 1967, the band pioneered the blending of traditional instruments with electric instrumentation, in turn becoming synonymous with the 'electric-folk' sound. Their annual music festival attracts up to 15,000 people to the fields of Oxfordshire each August, and unlike many of their peers, they continue to sell out venues across the country - delighting both existing fans and new converts alike.

"Fairport is an institution, a festival, purveyors of memories, and keepers of the folk flame. But most of all they are a brilliant live band." - Folk & Tumble

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a career now spanning 58 years, each trip around the sun heralds another milestone, with 2025 seeing Fairport Convention 55 years on from their seminal Full House album - featuring Simon Nicol, Dave Pegg and Dave Mattacks - all of whom join the lineup for the 2025 UK Tour.

Fairport Convention UK Tour 2025

With their most well-known track Who Knows Where The Time Goes now nearing 30 million Spotify plays, Fairport are true statesmen of British music - cherished by critics, musicians and fans alike. This year's lineup features Simon Nicol on guitar and vocals, Dave Pegg on bass guitar and vocals, Ric Sanders on violin, Chris Leslie on bouzouki, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, whilst Dave Mattacks returns on percussion duties.

Fairport ConventionSunday 9th February 2025Connaught Theatre, Worthing