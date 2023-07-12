Family bricklaying and driving fun as Thakeham returns to sponsor Goodwood Festival of Speed

Thakeham, a leading Sussex-based company that builds homes and communities, is gearing up for a busy few days at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and is inviting those attending to join them for some fun next to the start line.

During a landmark year in which Thakeham turns 20 and the Festival of Speed marks its 30th year, the Thakeham-sponsored Family Area will be a celebration of community and family ethos.

At the Family Area, visitors of all ages will be invited to try their hands at bricklaying, operate an electric mini digger, take part in the ‘Thakeham Treasure Hunt’ and the intricate ‘Pedal Paddock’ Scalextric Hill Climb, where the fastest tops the leaderboard.

There will also be a wide variety of entertainment on offer, including free face painting, ‘Fast Car Frenzy’ tot car track, a ball pit and the much-loved Wacky Racers. Families can also take advantage of the Thakeham Trolleys for the youngest members and make a pit stop in the Thakeham Grandstand for a great vantage point of the start line.

Young visitors try their hand at bricklaying in the Thakeham Family Area at Festival of Speed

Thakeham invites Goodwood visitors to enjoy the Family Area’s electric atmosphere where no one misses out on the action.

Thakeham Chief Executive Officer, Rob Boughton, said: “We are thrilled to return to Festival of Speed and combine our community support with fun for families, at a great spot to watch the action at Goodwood. Thakeham is committed to people, communities and creating amazing places to live and we understand the importance of family and shared experiences. We are here to create a day for the community, our colleagues, and some of our Thakeham residents to remember.

“We can only deliver exceptional quality homes through effective teamwork and collaboration, making Thakeham and Festival of Speed a natural partnership.”