Family fun at Chichester Cathedral this summer

Jump into summer with Chichester Cathedral as they unveil a wonderful array of events and activities perfect for the whole family.

From exploring the stories of the Cathedral with exciting tours and workshops guaranteed to capture the imagination of any budding historian, to outdoor theatre in the picturesque Paradise Garden. This summer Chichester Cathedral is the perfect place to create unforgettable experiences for all the family.

Monumental Monarchs and Missing Treasures Workshops

Designed to bring history to life through art and creativity the Cathedral will be hosting two interactive family workshops this summer. On Saturday, July 27, the Monumental Monarchs Workshop will explore the famous Tudor panel paintings by Lambert Barnard which hang in the North and South Transepts.

Summer of Discoveries at Chichester Cathedral.

This fun session offers an array of arts and crafts, including adding embellishments to King Henry VIII’s robes and trying out portraiture skills by drawing the missing Kings and Queens from the panels, which were damaged during the English Civil War and when the Cathedral spire fell in 1861. Participants are invited to come dressed in their royal finery, and there will also be costumes available to try on.

Then, on Saturday, August 10, visitors are invited to become history detectives at the Missing Treasures and The Civil War Workshop. The workshop will explore the damage inflicted upon the Cathedral during the Siege of Chichester amidst the English Civil War, with activities including brass rubbing and reimagining the lost treasures.

These are both free drop-in workshops, running from 10am - 12pm.

Magical Evenings at Chichester Cathedral

Summer of Discoveries at Chichester Cathedral.

In a city famous for its theatre, the Cathedral is thrilled to be holding two magical family-friendly outdoor theatre evenings in the beautiful Paradise Garden. On Wednesday, July 31, enjoy a side-splitting, slapstick performance of Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor by The Pantaloons, and on Sunday 4th August, Illyria Theatre will bring the magical Adventures of Dr Dolittle to the stage.

Self-Guided Tours

Bringing history to life, Chichester Cathedral is excited to present a new self-guided tour aimed at younger visitors. Featuring beautiful illustrations of some the Cathedral’s ancient treasures, this engaging trail will keep young minds active with questions to answer and items to spot all around. Simply drop-in to pick up your free trail from the welcome team.