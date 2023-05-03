Family fun at the farm - plus bluebells - in Ashdown Forest on Sunday May 14

Enjoy a fun family day out at Twyford Farm near Birch Grove, West Sussex, on Sunday May 14 with the Countryside Regeneration Trust (CRT).

Take a walk through Twyford's hidden bluebell wood.

Twyford Farm, in the heart of Ashdown Forest, has a magnificent hidden bluebell display that you’ll be able to enjoy, along with getting close to nature at this wonderful wildlife-friendly farm.

Activities and educational displays include three self-guided walks, a children's trail, rural skills demonstrations, Fairy Dell picnic area, Ashdown Forest photography by Craig Payne, CRT Brays Farm cheese and yoghurt from Nutfield Dairy, Twyford Farm meats, and a tombola.

Refreshments such as Twyford Farm-produces burgers and delicious home-made cakes are available, but you can bring your own picnic too.

Sheep at Twyford Farm in West Sussex,

The day is absolutely free (including parking), but a donation to CRT funds of £2 per adult is welcomed. Please bring cash for any purchases.

The farm gates open at 11am and close at 4pm.For more information on the day, and details on how to find Twyford Farm, visit: thecrt.co.uk/event/14may-bluebells-at-twyford