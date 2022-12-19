Family Roots January Meeting

Join Family Roots on Thursday 5 Jan 2023 at 7.30 when our next meeting is on Zoom. Anne Krisman Goldstein will give an entertaining presentation: "Eastbourne Jewish Entertainers of the Past”, telling us about Simon Van Lier, leader of the Palm Court Orchestra at the Grand Hotel and his wife Flora Manheim, cellist, their three daughters and their heart-breaking story of what happened when Flora and her daughters moved from Eastbourne to Amsterdam just before WWII. On a lighter note some of the other popular musicians of the day who played at tea dances and in other Eastbourne venues are remembered. Anne’s entertaining but poignant presentation will include photographs, vintage film and musical recordings.Visitors can register to join by going to www.eastbournefhs.org.uk and clicking on first Shop and then Zoom, cost £2.50.