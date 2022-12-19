Edit Account-Sign Out
Family Roots January Meeting

Family Roots, the family history society for Eastbourne and district, is for all those who want to trace their family tree. The Society is very active, with quarterly magazines, meetings and offers a warm and friendly welcome to members and visitors at our face to face and Zoom monthly meetings.

By Helen WarrenContributor
5 minutes ago
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 11:01am

Join Family Roots on Thursday 5 Jan 2023 at 7.30 when our next meeting is on Zoom. Anne Krisman Goldstein will give an entertaining presentation: "Eastbourne Jewish Entertainers of the Past”, telling us about Simon Van Lier, leader of the Palm Court Orchestra at the Grand Hotel and his wife Flora Manheim, cellist, their three daughters and their heart-breaking story of what happened when Flora and her daughters moved from Eastbourne to Amsterdam just before WWII. On a lighter note some of the other popular musicians of the day who played at tea dances and in other Eastbourne venues are remembered. Anne’s entertaining but poignant presentation will include photographs, vintage film and musical recordings.Visitors can register to join by going to www.eastbournefhs.org.uk and clicking on first Shop and then Zoom, cost £2.50.

See www.eastbournefhs.org.uk for more information about our talks, activities and how to join.

