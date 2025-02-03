February half term trails and activities with the National Trust in Sussex

Get ready for a half-term adventure with the National Trust in Sussex, with outdoor family trails, nature-inspired activities and fun crafts. Uncover the story of the seasons at Nymans, discover the tales of ‘Tawny Owl Wood’ at Standen, or learn about pesky pests at Bateman’s. Grab your wellies and enjoy a ramble in the parkland nature-spotting and crafting at Sheffield Park and Garden or create new family memories with dragon hunting at Bodiam Castle.

Here’s a roundup of some of the National Trust’s best half term events near you. For more information see nationaltrust.org.uk/sussex

Nymans, near Handcross

Uncover 'A Story of the Seasons' with this nature-based trail around the garden featuring beautiful illustrations and extracts from the book of the same name. Free trail with normal admission, 15 to 23 February.

Sheffield Park and Garden, Uckfield

Join us for Wild Imagination Week! Each day visitors are invited to try a different nature-inspired craft activity from bug hotel building to natural jewellery making. Explore our stunning gardens and join the fun from 15 to 23 February, free with admission.

Standen, near East Grinstead

Have an exciting adventure on the 'Finding the Old Oak Tree' trail with activities and a nature-inspired craft workshop. Booking essential, £4 with prize and workshop session, 15 to 23 February, sessions running throughout the day.

Bateman’s, Burwash

Discover the Pesky Pests Trail at Bateman's play games like ‘pest top trumps’ and uncover the secrets of moths, woodlice, ladybirds, silverfish and carpet beetles. £3 with admission and small prize, 15 to 23 February, pre-booking not required.

Bodiam, Robertsbridge

Embark on an epic adventure with Bodiam's Dragon Scavenger Hunt! Follow the clues and complete the challenges to uncover hidden dragons and learn about their mythical tales. Trail costs £2 with admission including a small reward, 15 to 23 February.