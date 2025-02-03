February half term trails and activities with the National Trust in Sussex
Here’s a roundup of some of the National Trust’s best half term events near you. For more information see nationaltrust.org.uk/sussex
Nymans, near Handcross
Uncover 'A Story of the Seasons' with this nature-based trail around the garden featuring beautiful illustrations and extracts from the book of the same name. Free trail with normal admission, 15 to 23 February.
Sheffield Park and Garden, Uckfield
Join us for Wild Imagination Week! Each day visitors are invited to try a different nature-inspired craft activity from bug hotel building to natural jewellery making. Explore our stunning gardens and join the fun from 15 to 23 February, free with admission.
Standen, near East Grinstead
Have an exciting adventure on the 'Finding the Old Oak Tree' trail with activities and a nature-inspired craft workshop. Booking essential, £4 with prize and workshop session, 15 to 23 February, sessions running throughout the day.
Bateman’s, Burwash
Discover the Pesky Pests Trail at Bateman's play games like ‘pest top trumps’ and uncover the secrets of moths, woodlice, ladybirds, silverfish and carpet beetles. £3 with admission and small prize, 15 to 23 February, pre-booking not required.
Bodiam, Robertsbridge
Embark on an epic adventure with Bodiam's Dragon Scavenger Hunt! Follow the clues and complete the challenges to uncover hidden dragons and learn about their mythical tales. Trail costs £2 with admission including a small reward, 15 to 23 February.