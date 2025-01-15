Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard to mark 75th anniversary of the Formula 1 World Championship with biggest celebration to date

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

• Goodwood announces plans to celebrate 75 years of the Formula 1 World Championship in what will be the biggest celebration ever held at the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard • The Festival of Speed provides the ultimate setting to honour the sport’s legacy, bringing together current teams and cutting-edge technology from the past 75 years • Championship-winning drivers, designers and teams set to join the celebrations • Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard takes place Thursday 10 - Sunday 13 July 2025 • Early bird tickets available now at goodwood.com

Goodwood is excited to announce details of the Formula 1 World Championship celebration taking place at the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard, marking 75 years of the series in what will be the event's biggest celebration.

Uniquely positioned within the international motoring calendar to celebrate Formula 1, the Festival of Speed will bring together the legendary cars, teams, drivers, designers and famous faces that have shaped motorsport as we know it.

As the inspiration for the 2025 Festival of Speed theme - ‘The Winning Formula - Champions and Challengers’ - the celebration of the Formula 1 World Championship’s 75th anniversary will take centre stage. Get giving event-goers extraordinary access to the cars, drivers and teams operating behind the scenes like never before. Fans will have the opportunity to watch firsthand as iconic Formula 1 cars start up before making their way through the paddocks to take their place on the Hill, all whilst rubbing shoulders with teams and drivers.

BRM Type 15 V16 at the 2024 Festival of Speed. Ph. by Jayson Fong.

Since its inaugural season in 1950, the Formula 1 World Championship has set new standards in speed, technology and design. Showcasing Formula 1 in its entirety by bringing together the series' past, present, and future, the pivotal anniversary will become the central celebration at this year’s Festival of Speed, with Formula 1 set to dominate the event.

Welcoming over 80 significant cars from Formula 1 history - making up half of the motorsport content on the Hill - the celebration will focus on six key themes - Prologue, Pioneers, Champions, Innovators, Underdogs and Formula 1 Teams - in what will be the largest collection of Formula 1 cars ever seen at Goodwood.

Celebrating 75 years of the Formula 1 World Championship: The Six Classes

Prologue The Prologue class will offer a glimpse into the origins of the sport, to a time before Formula 1 existed. Beginning with the Manufacturers’ World Championship of 1925-27, and the European Drivers’ Championship of the 1930s (both organised by the AIACR, forerunner to today’s FIA), this class will showcase the groundbreaking machines that predate the World Championship as we know it, from an era defined by bold innovation and mechanical artistry.

Nico Rosberg at the 2017 Festival of Speed. Ph. by Dominic James.

PioneersThe Pioneers class brings together the machines that helped launch the World Championship during its first decade, paving the way for the sport’s evolution. These iconic machines, which initially relied heavily on pre-war engineering, became increasingly sophisticated, laying the groundwork for the arrival of the first rear-engined Grand Prix winner, marking a pivotal shift in Formula 1, and racing in general.

ChampionsWelcoming cars and drivers that exemplify the pinnacle of Formula 1 excellence and ‘The Winning Formula’, the Champions class will represent those that have achieved the ultimate prize, creating an enduring mark on the sport’s legacy.

InnovatorsPutting the spotlight on the innovators who have set new performance benchmarks and inspired the design philosophies still seen within motorsport disciplines today, the Innovators class will look at the standout machines that pushed the boundaries of design - both the successful ones, and those which are best filed under “Brave but misguided”.

UnderdogsHighlighting the unexpected challengers and drivers who defied the odds to make their mark on the sport, the Underdogs class will celebrate the resilience, ingenuity and unexpected triumphs that have so delighted fans over the years.

Formula 1 action on the Goodwood hillclimb at the Festival of Speed. Ph. by Jayson Fong.

Formula 1 TeamsThe Festival of Speed has enjoyed a long association with Formula 1 and we are delighted to welcome a number of current teams to the event each year. Showcasing the pinnacle of modern motorsport, the final class will celebrate the very latest in Formula 1, whilst also looking ahead to what the future holds for the series.

Formula 1 moments over the yearsSince its inception, the Festival of Speed has celebrated motorsport’s pre-eminent series, hosting some extraordinary moments. ‘Mansell Mania’ took over in 2022 as Nigel Mansell was reunited with his championship-winning Williams FW14B for the first time in 30 years.

In 2023, Sebastian Vettel advocated the use of sustainable fuels, driving an ex-Nigel Mansell 1992 Williams FW14B and ex-Ayrton Senna 1993 McLaren MP4/8 from his own collection.

Last year’s event brought together an incredible line-up of cars and drivers for Oracle Red Bull Racing’s 20th anniversary, with four-time Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen taking to the Hill in the RB16B in which he claimed his first world title in 2021.

The Festival of Speed is proud to have welcomed legendary names from the world of Formula 1, including world champions Fernando Alonso, Jenson Button, Emerson Fittipaldi, Mika Häkkinen, Sir Lewis Hamilton, Damon Hill, Niki Lauda, Nigel Mansell, Kimi Räikkönen, Nico Rosberg, Sir Jackie Stewart, John Surtees, Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel, race winners Rubens Barrichello, David Coulthard, Sir Stirling Moss, Sergio Pérez, Daniel Ricciardo, George Russell and Mark Webber. Team principals have included Ross Brawn, Bernie Ecclestone, Christian Horner, Claire Williams, Frank Williams and Toto Wolff, alongside designer Gordon Murray and Adrian Newey. Over the years, the event has also welcomed Derek Bell, Martin Brudnle, Karun Chandhok, Emanuele Pirro, Mick Schumacher, Murray Walker, Desiré Wilson, Susie Wolff. 2025 will serve as no exception, bringing together Formula 1 legends from across the decades for the biggest celebration of the series to date.

The Duke of Richmond CBE DL, said: “For over three decades, the Festival of Speed has welcomed some of Formula 1’s most legendary drivers, teams and cars, giving fans unprecedented access to the sport they love. This year is no exception, and the team here at Goodwood is busy with preparations for what is set to be our biggest celebration of Formula 1 - in fact, our biggest celebration of anything ever! We’re hugely excited to be showcasing the past, present and future of a championship which, over the last 75 years, has established itself as the absolute pinnacle of world motorsport.”

Further details on the celebration, including cars, drivers, teams and balcony moments, will be made in the coming months.

Book now to save on tickets during the early bird window

