Allelujah among the New Park films this week in Chichester

Allelujah stars Judi Dench, Jennifer Saunders and Derek Jacobi. When the geriatric ward in a small Yorkshire hospital is threatened with closure, the hospital decides to fight back by galvanising the local community: they invite a news crew to film their preparations for a concert in honour of the hospital's most distinguished nurse. Adapted from Alan Bennett’s 2018 stage play.

A Good Person features the fascinating casting of Morgan Freeman and Florence Pugh as strangers united by grief. Daniel is brought together with Allison, a once-thriving young woman with a bright future who was involved in an unimaginable tragedy that took his daughter's life. Together they discover that friendship, forgiveness and hope can flourish in unlikely places.

You Resemble Me is the fascinating true story of Hasna Ait Boulahcen, a woman who was accused of being Europe's first female suicide bomber. A haunting look at the roots of radicalisation, You Resemble Me wrings harrowing drama out of its fact-based coming-of-age story.

We have a rare chance to see Sidney Poitier’s directorial debut Buck and the Preacher. Combining boisterous buddy comedy with blistering, Black Power–era political fury, Poitier and a marvellously mischievous Belafonte star as a tough and taciturn wagon master and an unscrupulous, pistol-packing ‘preacher,’ who join forces in order to take on the white bounty hunters threatening a westward-bound caravan of people.

Richard Warburton

