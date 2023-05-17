“Autistic child's glorious fantasies”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ explored in Lewes

Tickets: adults £9.50/concessions £7.50 via Ticket Source: https://www.ticketsource.eu/lewes-drama-collective/a-typical-rainbow/e-pxader.
Spokeswoman Becky Rowland said: “The LDC Saturday Youth group is proud to bring a unique coming of age story to Lewes this spring for the first time. JJ Green´s A-Typical Rainbow is a stylised and physical theatre piece that explores the dreamlike imagination of an autistic child's glorious fantasies – of dolphins and dragonflies, gingerbread houses and mermaids following him on his technicolour adventures of growing up as a neurodivergent and gay individual in early 2000s Britain.”
As the play says: “I can change colours of objects by looking at them, hear the symphonies of household simplicities, taste the emotions in a room like sweet or bitter wine, and feel life's every heartbeat breaking through my ribcage in glorious technicolour. Just don't ask me to make eye contact."
Becky said : " This wonderfully engrossing story is based on true events from Green’s own perspective as an autistic person, and is widely accepted by members of the autistic community/”
JJ Green said: “This play was written by an autistic writer, has been read and approved by many autistic artists and marks the first time a piece of theatre has been written about us, by us, for you.
"It is commonplace for stories to be told about us – without us. This play aims to change that. It feels surreal and entirely golden to see what started off as words on a page finally come to life on stage.”
Becky added: “The world premiere of this fantastical story debuted at London’s Turbine Theatre just last summer with five -star rave reviews, and our talented young cast members are set to present a charming show with passion, compassion and a fearless approach to the performing arts by special arrangement with Nick Hern Books.”