“Autistic child's glorious fantasies”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ explored in Lewes

A-Typical Rainbow by JJ Green is the entertainment from LDC Saturday Youth group on Sunday, May 21 at 12.30pm at Malling Community Centre, Spences Lane, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 2HQ.

By Phil Hewitt
Published 17th May 2023, 07:05 BST
Lewes Drama Collective: A-Typical RainbowLewes Drama Collective: A-Typical Rainbow
Lewes Drama Collective: A-Typical Rainbow

Tickets: adults £9.50/concessions £7.50 via Ticket Source: https://www.ticketsource.eu/lewes-drama-collective/a-typical-rainbow/e-pxader.

Spokeswoman Becky Rowland said: “The LDC Saturday Youth group is proud to bring a unique coming of age story to Lewes this spring for the first time. JJ Green´s A-Typical Rainbow is a stylised and physical theatre piece that explores the dreamlike imagination of an autistic child's glorious fantasies – of dolphins and dragonflies, gingerbread houses and mermaids following him on his technicolour adventures of growing up as a neurodivergent and gay individual in early 2000s Britain.”

As the play says: “I can change colours of objects by looking at them, hear the symphonies of household simplicities, taste the emotions in a room like sweet or bitter wine, and feel life's every heartbeat breaking through my ribcage in glorious technicolour. Just don't ask me to make eye contact."

Becky said : " This wonderfully engrossing story is based on true events from Green’s own perspective as an autistic person, and is widely accepted by members of the autistic community/”

JJ Green said: “This play was written by an autistic writer, has been read and approved by many autistic artists and marks the first time a piece of theatre has been written about us, by us, for you.

"It is commonplace for stories to be told about us – without us. This play aims to change that. It feels surreal and entirely golden to see what started off as words on a page finally come to life on stage.”

Becky added: “The world premiere of this fantastical story debuted at London’s Turbine Theatre just last summer with five -star rave reviews, and our talented young cast members are set to present a charming show with passion, compassion and a fearless approach to the performing arts by special arrangement with Nick Hern Books.”