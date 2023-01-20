Avatar among the New Park films in Chichester

Cinematic behemoth Avatar: The Way of Water touches down this Friday. The sequel to the highest grossing film of all time delivers some of the most wonderfully crafted images ever seen on the big screen.

Three Minutes: A Lengthening marks Holocaust Memorial Day. A brief home movie of the Jewish inhabitants of Nasielsk before the holocaust is examined in a documentary that is part detective procedural, part memorial, its cumulative power is devastating. We welcome the return of Ticket to Paradise, the George Clooney and Julia Roberts comedy that has delighted New Park audiences. A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. We have a few tickets left for The Crucible from NTLive. Arthur Miller’s prescient and gripping depiction of accusations, vendettas, fake news and truth-deniers. This is a revival not to be missed. Richard Warburton