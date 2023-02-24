Awards season begins at New Park cinema in Chichester

Our new Awards Season begins on Friday with Hugh Jackman in The Son. Florian Zeller’s follow-up to The Father features a tremendous performance from Hugh Jackman, as a divorced lawyer who agrees to look after his troubled offspring. As the characters struggle to deal with the boy’s worrying behaviour, the true nature of their relationships is laid excruciatingly bare, as the film evolves into a gripping psychological drama.

Psychological thriller Alice Darling sees Anna Kendrick, famous for effusive roles, shrinking before our eyes, embodying someone so brainwashed by a controlling boyfriend that her best friends are forced to intervene. This is a quietly powerful drama about psychological manipulation and damage. Kendrick transfixes, affirming that she has always had depth and range.

In Holy Spider a serial killer murders prostitutes in Iran as the authorities stand idly by. Based on a shocking true story. Female journalist Rahimi investigates the case in the face of patriarchal obstruction. Intensely stylish and suspenseful stuff.

You may have recently enjoyed Bill Nighy in Living. This week we are showing the film it was based on, Akira Kurosawa’s Ikiru. Perhaps Kurosawa’s finest achievement. Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel is an intimate stay at NYC’s mythical Chelsea through a portrait of its last remaining residents, and ghosts of those past, as the building is transformed from refuge to luxury hotel.

