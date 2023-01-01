A New Year special edition of Bake Off is on tonight and will include a familiar face from Sussex.

Bake Off special features panto producer from Sussex (©Mark Bourdillon/ Love Productions)

Four former contestants will be baking on tonight’s (January 1) special on Channel 4 at 7.40pm.

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be back as well as Noel Fielding and Matt Lucus presenting. This will be Matt’s last show as he announced he was leaving Bake Off last month. His replacement is yet to be announced.

Littlehampton pantomime producer Lottie Bedlow will be on the show. She was in the 2020 season and came sixth. Throughout the series she made people laugh with her dry sense of humour and now has 231,000 followers on Instagram.

Since the show she’s written a cookbook - Baking Imperfect. She also judged a charity baking competition in Worthing in 2021.

Other bakers taking part are 2021 finalist Chigs Parmar, 2018 quarter-finalist Manon Lagrève, and 2018 contestant Antony Amourdoux.