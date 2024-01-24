BBC Bargain Hunt’s and Flog it Expert joins Chichester Auctioneers

Nick Hall at the Henry Adams rostrum .

Nick joined this established South East auctioneer in January 2024. He has been said to bring a wide range of experience in auctions across the UK. He has appeared regularly as an expert on Bargain Hunt for more than 10 years and filmed with Flog It! for nearly 20 years.

Nick Hall said: “I’ve been involved in auctions all my working life. I began as a porter at a Worthing auction house, holding up the items that were going under the hammer. I had a thirst for knowledge about each piece.

"I love the way that such objects capture people in different ways - their history, rarity, value, or simply that people may just like the way something looks or the way it makes them feel. Henry Adams is a strong local brand with an excellent team.

"The Saleroom in Chichester is in a fabulous, historic building in the heart of the city. We have lots of plans, including the introduction of talks, events and specialist sales.” As a generalist, Nick assesses all types of items for their likely value at auction, whether they date from Cromwell or Conran.

His expertise in auctioneering brought him to the attention of BBC’s Flog It! in 2005 when he was asked to be a guest host. This led to regular appearances and, later, to him joining the panel of experts for Bargain Hunt.

Nick Hall added: “There’s great camaraderie with the BBC TV team, both onscreen and with the camera, lighting, and sound crews,” said Nick. “They’re a really interesting bunch of people who I’ve got to know over the years. It’s almost like going to a big family get-together.”

He plans to continue filming Bargain Hunt alongside his new role at Henry Adams. Nick’s first auction at Henry Adams will be held when he takes to the rostrum on Thursday, January 25. There will be more than 650 items lots will be going under the hammer.